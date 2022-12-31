BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while blocking other motorists.

Police said officers from the California Highway Patrol and Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and arrested 69 people and impounded 37 vehicles.

An undetermined amount of other participants left the area and police said no other intersections were shut down by takeover events.