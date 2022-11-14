BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Others involved left and went to the intersection of Wilson and Stine roads and tried to block traffic.

One of the participants, a 16-year-old boy, intentionally tried to hit an officer with his vehicle, police said. He led officers on a chase that ended when spike strips disabled his vehicle.

Five vehicles were impounded at the Wilson and Stine roads sideshow and 14 people arrested, according to the release.

Around midnight, another sideshow, this one composed of more than 100 participants, blocked the roadway at Buck Owens Boulevard at Sillect Avenue, according to the release. Jacob King, 48, of Visalia led officers on a chase on northbound Highway 99 before being taken into custody, police said.

Ten vehicles were impounded and 23 people arrested, police said.

More arrests are expected and an investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the sideshow planners and coordinators, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.