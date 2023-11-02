BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of gunning down his wife and a property manager in southwest Bakersfield won’t stand trial until well into next year, according to court records.

The trial of Bryson Blair, charged with two counts of murder, has been postponed to Aug. 19, records show.

Blair, 37, was arrested in the Aug. 6, 2021, shooting deaths of Asia Blair, 28, and Eugene Michael Dobarro Jr., 48, at Grassotti Town Homes. The shooting happened just days before a court hearing on a restraining order Asia Blair was seeking against her husband.

A witness told police Bryson Blair was angry his wife wanted a divorce. The witness also said Blair wanted his wife to go to jail because she previously had him arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Court records show he was charged in 2019 with felony spousal abuse and false imprisonment with violence. The charges were later dismissed. He pleaded no contest in 2015 to misdemeanor spousal abuse, pleaded no contest in 2011 to misdemeanor battery and was convicted of second-degree robbery in 2005.