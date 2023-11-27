BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 37-year-old man charged with killing two of his ex’s relatives had been abusive and made unfounded accusations that his daughter had been molested, according to sheriff’s reports.

Javier Andrade-Mejia had threatened to harm his ex’s family if she left him, a witness said according to reports filed in Superior Court. Deputies found a handgun with no serial number under a sofa cushion in his apartment, the reports say.

Andrade-Mejia was arrested in September in the shooting deaths of Cesar Antillon Munoz, 50, and Elidia Solis De Mejia, 45. He’s due back in court next month.

The two were pronounced dead March 18 at their home on Lexington Avenue, south of Niles Street and east of Sterling Road. Both died from gunshot wounds.

A family member of the couple said Andrade-Mejia had abused the ex, with whom he shared custody of a 1-year-old girl, according to the documents.

The reports say Andrade-Mejia made baseless accusations that neighbors and others had molested his daughter. The ex told detectives he seemed “unstable,” documents said.