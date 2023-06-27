BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 81-year-old man found incompetent to stand trial in the deaths of his two roommates will be sent to a state hospital, a judge said Tuesday.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez ordered Guadalupe Mojica delivered to a state hospital where efforts will be made to restore him to competency. The two counts of first-degree murder against Mojica will be suspended until he’s found competent.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including doctors’ reports to determine whether a defendant understands the charges against them and can assist attorneys in the preparation of a defense. Mojica was found incompetent earlier this month.

Mojica was arrested last year in the June 7 shooting deaths of his roommates at an apartment on Decatur Street owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation. Both Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released were shot in the head, according to court filings.

Mojica had a handgun in his pocket and suspected blood spatter on his clothing when arrested at the GET bus station on Chester Avenue, according to the filings.