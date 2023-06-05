BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of domestic violence and whose arrest was video recorded by onlookers is out of a hospital and in jail awaiting another court hearing.

Jason Dean Crawford was booked into jail on May 23. Crawford has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges including kidnapping, spousal abuse and resisting arrest.

Crawford is due back in court on June 7.

A violent confrontation between Crawford and Bakersfield police officers took place at a Q Street apartment building near Memorial Hospital on May 5.

A woman reported Crawford was under the influence of methamphetamine and attempted to stab someone with a pen. When officers responded to the apartment, a fight between Crawford and at least four officers spilled onto a second floor balcony.

Officer-worn body camera video showed officers struggling with Crawford and one of the officers swinging their baton at Crawford to subdue him.

Crawford was hospitalized following the arrest and his family said Crawford was in a coma.