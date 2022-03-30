BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said.

Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him.

The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few items and left without paying, police said. He got in a brown four-door Nissan and started leaving when employees confronted him.

He accelerated, dragging an employee who suffered serious injuries, police said.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, about 30, with several tattoos on his hands and arms.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.