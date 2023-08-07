BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who lived in Arvin pleaded guilty Monday to delivering 26 pounds of meth for distribution, according to federal authorities.

Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 37, delivered the meth in March 2021 to co-defendants Jorge Calderon-Campos, 42, and Mark Garcia, 23, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. Officers stopped Garcia’s vehicle and seized the drugs.

Gomez-Santiago faces a minimum of 10 years in prison at his Nov. 6 sentencing hearing, according to the release.

Calderon-Campos, Garcia and four other defendants have status conferences scheduled Sep. 20. It’s alleged Calderon-Campos was involved in multiple drug transactions. Officials say 86 pounds of meth and a kilogram of heroin were seized through a wiretap investigation.

Additionally, Calderon-Campos faces charges in a separate incident in which he’s accused of participating in cockfighting.