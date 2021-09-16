DOJ announces gang arrests following statewide investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced multiple arrests in the culmination of a five-year gang investigation across California.

The arrests come as a result of a joint operation between the FBI and DEA and local law enforcement agencies.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said leaders of the Nuestra Familia prison gang and San Jose Grande and El Jolla Palmas street gangs were arrested on charges ranging from drug trafficking to murder.

The arrests occurred up and down the state, from Humboldt to Kern County.

