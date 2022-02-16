Dogs returned to their owner following January robbery at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two dogs have been returned to their owner after they were stolen at gunpoint last month in Buttonwillow, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

KCSO said a man was walking his dogs at Tracy Avenue and Interstate 5 when he was robbed by several suspects on Jan. 22. The thieves got away with both dogs. On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Chris Court in Shafter in connection to the robbery. The two stolen dogs were found inside. The SPCA took the dogs and returned them to their owner.

The suspects in the January robbery were not found and authorities are still looking for them. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.