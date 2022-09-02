BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A German shepherd named Reed. An 18-month-old Belgian Malinois named Cassidy. A Belgian Tervuren, 14 months, bearing the name of the Norse god Thor.

Those were three of the 10 dogs found decomposing in cages at a house on Bernard Street. They died, authorities say, while in the care of Annie Schreiber, accused of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation, according to newly-released court documents.

Police say in the documents the dogs may have been dead more than a month. All were “severely emaciated.”

A German shepherd was found dead in the garage of another home linked to Schreiber, according to the reports. The dog appeared to have been dead about a week.

“There was also 2 large dog crates next to the deceased dog and one of them had feces smeared inside of it and it was also broken from the bottom part as if a dog was trying to break out of it,” an investigator wrote.

Schreiber, 22, is charged with 14 counts of felony animal cruelty. She’s out on bail and due back in court next month.

Her attorney, Jared Thompson, has said Schreiber denies the allegations and they believe “there is a very different narrative” to what happened.

It’s alleged Schreiber reached out to people in Modesto and Bakersfield who were looking to train or rehome their dogs.

An investigation began Aug. 11 after reports of a foul odor and dead animals at the Bernard Street home.

In all, 29 dogs and three cats suffering from various stages of neglect were seized from locations connected to Schreiber, police said.

At a home on Centennial Court police found multiple dogs in cages with no food or water, the reports say. The smell of urine and feces filled the residence.

A records check found three prior complaints of animal cruelty at the Centennial Court home, which a witness identified as belonging to Schreiber’s grandparents, the reports say.

A man whose named is redacted told police he rehomed his dog “Rambo” with Schreiber in May. He tried to keep in touch with her to make sure the dog was doing well but Schreiber eventually stopped returning his messages, according to the documents.

She had excuses every time the man asked for pictures or videos of the dog, the documents say.

“Is Rambo okay?” he asked in a text message. “I been waiting for videos and pictures. Are you going to be able to adopt him, so we could change the microchip to your name.”

According to the documents, Schreiber responded: “Sorry I have been super busy. We had a family emergency and have been out of town. He’s doing good. I will try to send video tomorrow when I go out with him. I’ve been away from Facebook and have not seen your messages.”

The man on another occasion asks for pictures and videos to share with his son. She didn’t send them.

“Yes when I get into town tomorrow I will he’s at boarding right now,” Schreiber wrote according to the documents.

Another person reported Aug. 15 that her dog died while placed with Schreiber for training. A veterinarian determined the likely cause of death was dehydration, according to the documents.

Police contacted Schreiber’s former roommate. The woman said she lived with Schreiber at the Bernard Street home from December to May. The woman said she owned a cat and Schreiber had multiple dogs.

The woman had the bedroom facing the street.

She said “Schreiber would block the hallway and had threatened her not to enter the other 2 bedrooms,” the reports say. Schreiber would sometimes leave for days and the woman would text her about caring for the dogs, according to the documents.

The dogs were healthy when she moved out, the former roommate said.