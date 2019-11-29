Dog shot by deputies in stable condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large dog that was shot by deputies after attacking a bystander on Thanksgiving Day is in stable condition, according to Kern County Animal Control.

The owner is working with Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital to get the dog back, Animal Control Director Nick Cullen said Friday afternoon.

The events leading to the dog’s shooting began around noon when deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of a man in east Bakersfield. They didn’t find him at his residence, but located someone in the area matching his description.

The man was walking with four large breed dogs and refused to cooperate with deputies, according to sheriff’s officials. One dog got loose and attacked a bystander.

Deputies opened fire to stop the attack, officials said. It’s unclear how many times the dog was struck.

The animal lay covered with a blanket on an embankment on the southwest corner of Fairfax Road at Niles Street until animal control officers loaded it into a truck.

The man with the dogs, John Borneman, 57, remained uncooperative and was arrested on charges of public intoxication and delaying an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.