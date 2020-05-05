Documents pertaining to infamous Kern murderer Christopher Lightsey submitted to state public defenders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Kern’s most infamous death row inmates had a hearing Tuesday in which prosecutors confirmed they turned over certain documents to state public defenders relating to his trial.

Office of State Public Defender attorneys had requested records from Christopher Lightsey’s 1995 trial where he was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and burglary in the death of a 76-year-old cancer patient.

During a brief hearing before Judge John W. Lua, prosecutor Gina Pearl confirmed she and a paralegal sifted through 14 boxes filled with documents from Lightsey’s case and sent the attorneys an email correspondence received during the trial and a packet of the original jury instructions.

Lightsey, 67, was not transported from San Quentin State Prison for the hearing, and his attorney, Nina Wilder, did not attend in person but confirmed to the court she had received the documentation from Pearl.

Afterward, Pearl said the state public defender’s had requested the material to make sure they had a complete record of Lightsey’s case.

The Office of the State Public Defender was formed in 1976 to represent indigent criminal defendants on appeal, and it’s possible the information could be used in a new appeal. At present, no further hearings are scheduled.

Lightsey has spent decades on death row for the grisly 1993 slaying of William Compton. He stabbed Compton 42 times then stole his gun collection, a jar of coins and other items.

In 2015, Lightsey returned to Kern for a competency trial after the California Supreme Court ruled a judge violated state law by allowing Lightsey to represent himself during a competency hearing and by failing to appoint an attorney for his murder trial. Lightsey represented himself for six months before two attorneys were appointed to his case.

The jury, after hearing testimony and attorneys’ arguments, determined Lightsey was competent at the time of his 1994-95 trial.

In addition to his murder conviction, Lightsey is a convicted sex offender and the only person who was named a person of interest in the 1990 abduction and killing of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez. He lived in the same apartment complex as Jessica when she went missing from her front yard.

That case has never been submitted to the District Attorney’s office due to lack of evidence.