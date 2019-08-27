Documents filed in new Matthew Queen case include details about missing woman Baylee Despot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police reports obtained by 17 News in the case of a man charged last week with forcing a woman into an orchard at gunpoint and threatening to kill her include details regarding missing woman Baylee Despot.

In an interview with police, the woman who was allegedly held at gunpoint by Matthew Queen talked about the strange living situation at defendant Queen’s home before Despot — Queen’s then-girlfriend — went missing in April 2018.

Despot was living at his Rosedale home along with Queen’s wife and Queen’s mother, the woman told police. She said Despot and the wife avoided each other for “obvious reasons,” but eventually Despot began to confide in the wife because she became pregnant shortly before she disappeared and didn’t have many people to talk to.

The documents also go into detail about issues Queen had with an unnamed man who appears to be Michah Holsonbake, who is missing and presumed dead.

That man owed Queen money, the woman said, and Queen suspected he may have stolen a gun from him.

Additionally, the woman whom Queen is accused of bringing to the orchard at gunpoint wasn’t alone. The documents say a man whose name is redacted but appears to be Holsonbake was also there and managed to flee.

The woman told detectives Holsonbake had been worried Queen was going to kill him, and he ended up getting arrested after running from the orchard.

The woman said Queen held an AR-15 to her head in the orchard and questioned her about Despot being faithful to him, the documents say. He eventually let her go.



She said she had previously told Despot she didn’t have to go through with the pregnancy if she didn’t want to, and Despot made derogatory comments about Queen during that conversation.

The woman said Queen appeared to hear those comments because he pulled a gun and told the woman to get out of the house, according to the documents.

As she was leaving, she saw Queen pull the gun on Despot, the documents say.

Law enforcement has not named Queen a suspect in the disappearances of Despot or Holsonbake. He has never been convicted of a crime in Kern County, but has been charged in several separate cases since the two went missing.

He’s next due in court Friday for hearings on multiple cases.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearances of Despot or Holsonbake, or the murder of their friend James Kulstad, is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4040.