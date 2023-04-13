BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Psychologists who examined an 80-year-old man charged with two counts of murder had differing opinions on whether he was competent to stand trial, according to a Superior Court judge.

One psychologist found Guadalupe Mojica competent and the other said he was incompetent, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez said Thursday morning before appointing a third doctor to break the tie. His report will be discussed May 4.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including doctors’ reports to determine whether a defendant understands the charges against them and can assist attorneys in the preparation of a defense. If Mojica is found incompetent, criminal proceedings will be suspended and he’ll be sent to a state hospital to be restored to competency.

Mojica was arrested last year in the shooting deaths of his two roommates at an apartment on Decatur Street owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation. The roommates’ bodies were found the morning of June 7. Both were shot in the head.

Mojica had a handgun in his pocket and suspected blood spatter on his clothing when arrested at the GET bus station on Chester Avenue, according to court documents.