BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial in connection with a carjacking that occurred late last month in East Bakersfield.

A judge on Friday found there was sufficient evidence for the case against Jose Mejia to proceed on charges of carjacking, robbery, assault with a gun and resisting arrest. He’s being held on $75,000 bail and is due back in court July 24.

Mejia is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint on Locust Ravine near East Bakersfield High School the night of June 26.

The victim testified at Friday’s preliminary hearing that he had returned home from a grocery store at about 11:40 p.m. when he heard three gunshots nearby. As he got out of his car two men approached wearing dark clothing and what appeared to be “COVID masks.”

They asked for a ride and he told them he needed to take his groceries inside. One of them pulled a gun, the victim said, and told him, “Give me your keys and your phone.”

The victim, in response to questioning by prosecutor Bradley King, said the gunman beat him and knocked him down. He identified Mejia in court as the gunman.

“Do you want to die?” Mejia said according to the victim’s testimony. He handed over his car keys.

Two days later, the victim testified, a man came to his door and asked, “Are the homies here?”

It was the gunman, the victim said.

“I recognized his voice and I recognized the part of his face I had seen Monday night,” he said.

Defense attorney Sunny Gallo attempted to raise doubts over the victim’s identification of Mejia, but the judge noted some people are skilled when it comes to recognizing voices.

The victim said he told his girlfriend to call 911. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Mejia, who matched the suspect’s description, walking on Oregon Street.

Deputy Jeffrey Ott testified Mejia resisted arrest and swung at him before leading him on a foot chase into traffic south on Mt. Vernon Avenue. Ott and another deputy eventually took him into custody.

No other arrests had been made in connection with the incident.