DNA of man convicted of murder in April found on evidence collected in separate deadly shooting, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tests indicate the DNA of a Caliente man convicted of murder in a shooting last year has been found on the magazine of a gun used in a deadly shooting in 2017, according to a Kern Regional Crime Lab report.

The DNA of Daniel Rhoads, 45, was discovered on the magazine for a handgun prosecutors say Cori Cotton, 36, used in shooting to death a woman in April 2017, the report says.

A match between the magazine and Rhoads is 68 million times more likely than a coincidental match to a random white person, 230 million times more likely than a random Hispanic person and 2.1 billion times more likely than a random black person, it says.

The connection between Rhoads and Cotton was not immediately clear. Deputy District Attorney Michael Caves, who prosecuted Rhoads and is handling the Cotton case, could not be reached for comment.

And her attorney, Tony Lidgett, said he hasn’t been able to establish whether the two knew each other.

According to court documents, Cotton shot 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry twice in the head during an argument in the Twin Oaks area in late March 2017. She shot at but missed Goldsberry’s boyfriend, the documents say.

The boyfriend told investigators he hid in the woods until it was safe

Bret Stroud, charged as an accessory in the case, helped Cotton bury Goldsberry’s body in a shallow grave, the documents say. Stroud also faces a drug charge, among other charges.

Lidgett said Stroud and Rhoads knew each other as they were both apparently involved in selling marijuana. When investigators went to Stroud’s home after Goldsberry’s death they found about 200 mature marijuana plants on the property, the attorney said.

“These guys were very involved in some type of marijuana grow, and transporting the stuff to Texas,” Lidgett said.

Rhoads was found guilty of second-degree murder in April in the killing of 34-year-old William Alford. That shooting occurred when Alford went to Rhoads’ home demanding pot he believed Rhoads owed him.

Lidgett said his investigator has since interviewed Rhoads about his connection to Stroud. He said Rhoads claims he fired rifles on Stroud’s property, but never a handgun.

Cotton’s DNA has not been found on the gun used in Goldsberry’s killing, nor on any other piece of evidence gathered in the case, Lidgett said.

Cotton is scheduled to go to trial next month.