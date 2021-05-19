DNA evidence leads to arrest in 2007 child sexual assault: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man has been arrested in the 2007 sexual assault of a 6-year-old in Bakersfield after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, police said.

Paul Strategos, 44, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple offenses related to sexual assault of a child and prowling. He’s held on $2,050,000 bail.

Police said Strategos lured the child to a vacant residence in northwest Bakersfield a committed a sexual assault. DNA evidence was located at the crime scene but no match was found in law enforcement databases.

In 2020, Strategos was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and a DNA sample was taken from him, police said. The sample matched the evidence collected from the 2007 crime.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at -661-327-7111.