DMV warns customers of text message scam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state Department of Motor Vehicles is warning customers of a text message phishing scam where a message is sent asking for personal information related to REAL ID.

DMV officials said the department does not send unsolicited requests for information, and it never asks for personal information outside of a secure DMV account accessed by the customer.

The department recommends customers ignore or delete any unsolicited texts or emails requesting personal information on behalf of the DMV. Customers can report the phishing attack to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. If you receive a phishing email, forward it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org. For a phishing text message, forward it to SPAM (7726).