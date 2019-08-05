Dispute where man swore in Major Sutton’s name led to shooting, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two men became involved in a vehement argument over a woman when one of them swore on the memory of Major Sutton, his slain 3-year-old cousin whose 2017 death rattled the community, that he was telling the truth.

The other man responded he didn’t care about Sutton, according to a court document filed in the case.

That’s when Charles Ray Mitchell produced a handgun and fired, striking the other man once in the arm, the document says.

The shooting occurred June 7 in the 5000 block of Appleblossom Drive. Police say in a document Mitchell used the name of Major, killing in a gang-related shooting, to emphasize the seriousness of what he was saying.

Mitchell, 22, was arrested early the next morning and charged with attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person. Held on $600,000 bail, he’s next due in court Friday.

Police allege in a probable cause declaration Mitchell committed the shooting for the benefit of the Eastside Crips gang. He admitted to being affiliated with members of the gang.

“I know based on my training and experience that members and associates of gangs will often emphasize a statement by “putting” the statement on a deceased member of the gang,” an investigator wrote in a document.

While Major was only a child, his relatives include documented members of the Eastside Crips.

Major died shortly before midnight Nov. 10, 2017, when gunmen kicked down the door of his family’s home and opened fire. His pregnant mother and 5-year-old brother were wounded.

Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, 22, David Reagan Palms, 20, and Myeisha Bernice Dale, 31, were arrested in his death and are awaiting trial on charges including murder.