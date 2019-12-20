Disgraced former BPD officer Damacio Diaz has been moved to a halfway house in Sacramento, records show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz, a disgraced former Bakersfield police officer sentenced to prison on a federal drug charge, is now living at a halfway house in the Sacramento area, according to records.

It’s unclear when Diaz was transferred from federal prison to the halfway house, but he’s due to be released in May.

Diaz is in the custody of the Residential Reentry Office, not the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.

In October 2016, Diaz and another officer, Patrick Mara, were each sentenced to five years in prison for using their positions as officers to steal methamphetamine and marijuana they seized during the course of their work and using a third person to put the drugs back on the street. They both pleaded guilty.

From April 2012 to August 2015, businessman Noel Carter was handed drugs by Diaz and Mara with the intent to manufacture, process and sell them for profit.

Carter is serving a term of seven years and six months in prison following his sentencing in April.