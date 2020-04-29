Disgraced BPD officer Patrick Mara released from custody, BOP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patrick Mara, a former Bakersfield police detective who stole methamphetamine and marijuana and put it back on the street, has been released from custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Mara, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty. He spent time in federal prison before being moved to a halfway house in the Long Beach area, records show.

He was released Tuesday, prison records say.

From April 2012 to August 2015, businessman Noel Carter was handed drugs by Mara and BPD Detective Damacio Diaz with the intent to manufacture, process and sell them for profit. Mara and Diaz seized the drugs during the course of their work.

Diaz, who also pleaded guilty and received a five-year sentence, is scheduled to be released from a halfway house in Sacramento on May 10.

Carter is serving a term of seven years and six months in prison and is scheduled for release in 2025, records show.