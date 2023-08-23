BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A post took over social media over the weekend, when the owner of Maggie’s Sunrise Café shared they were allegedly victims of “dining and dashing”.

“It was Sunday, middle of lunch rush — well, what we call brunch — and they took advantage of the server being busy and they, the two girls, walked out first, and then the two guys followed behind about a minute later,” said Magdalena Navarro, owner of Maggie’s Sunrise Café.

The post has around 2,000 shares as people comment on the post, hoping the alleged suspects are identified. They’re also questioning what could be done to solve this issue.

Navarro says it’s easy to know when this is no accident.

“They’re taking their time, they watch the cameras from the outside, because they never crossed the cameras here on the outside on their way out,” said Navarro. “So, the ones on the inside, they just keep a low profile. They’re keeping an eye on where the servers are, so they’re watching the moments that the employee is distracted.”

Two miles down the road, another local business says in the past 30 days, they have had 3 dine and dashes.

“It’s hard for us small businesses as it is right now to make it, to make ends meet,” said Tina Brown, owner of Tina Marie’s. “We’re all struggling with inflation and the economy.”

The Bakersfield Police Department said there have been 42 reports of defrauding an innkeeper. This refers to people using fraud to obtain a good or service from a business without paying for it., and it could be considered a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the value. The charge of conspiracy could also be added if more people are involved.

In the end, both businesses are asking those who dine and dash to do the same thing.

“We’re just hoping they do come back and try to make it right,” said Brown.

“Come back and do the right thing,” said Navarro.