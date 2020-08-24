Dignity Health chief medical officer charged with spousal abuse in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer for Dignity Health Central California Division, has been charged with spousal abuse in Santa Barbara County, court documents say.

The misdemeanor charge stems from an incident that happened July 11, documents say. Details were not included in documents obtained by 17 News.

Kothary has frequently appeared on 17 News to comment on the coronavirus pandemic, among other matters.

Kothary’s attorney, Robert M. Sanger, confirmed there is a misdemeanor case filed against his client but declined further comment. Kothary’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11, the documents say.

Dignity Health had no comment.