BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities were digging at a California City home Friday after receiving information there was evidence related to a woman who went missing a decade ago, her mother told 17 News.

Sheri Smith, mother of Desiree Thompson, said police informed her the activity at a home in the area of Lime Avenue and 87th Street was connected to her daughter’s disappearance in January 2012. Thompson was 30 at the time.

Earlier, California City Police Chief Jon Walker stressed the digging had nothing to do with the investigation into the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West, and the occupants of the home were not involved.

FBI agents were at the scene Friday afternoon.

Thompson went missing after leaving her home on 68th Street the night of Jan. 7, 2012.