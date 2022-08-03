BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving home the night of June 4, Dhanjibai Patel and his wife noticed damage to the front passenger side of their SUV, according to a recently-filed court document.

Patel, 79, said they began retracing their route when police stopped him in connection with hitting and seriously injuring an 11-year-old girl on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue, according to a search warrant filed in Superior Court.

Police arrested Patel on suspicion of felony hit-and-run but no charges were listed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Patel told police he didn’t know what he hit or where the crash occurred, according to the warrant. His son, however, told police his mother said the couple heard a “bang” while driving on Brimhall Road. They drove home and saw the damage.

According to son’s statement, “The mother stated that once they realized they had struck something, they responded to the 11000 block of Brimhall Road when they observed that the roadway was blocked off by police vehicles. The mother stated that they then attempted to drive back to the residence, and they were stopped by the police.”

Police found damage to the SUV appeared fresh and consistent with hitting a pedestrian, the warrant says.

The girl was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

According to police, the girl, her mother and 4-year-old sibling were crossing Brimhall Road outside a crosswalk when the 11-year-old was struck.

A description of the suspect vehicle was circulated and the SUV was located about 30 minutes later in the area of Brimhall and Old Farm roads, police said. Neither drugs, alcohol or speed appeared to be factors.