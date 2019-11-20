Dewar’s Candy Shop burglarized in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Iconic candy shop Dewar’s was burglarized this week, police said.

At about 12:54 a.m. on Monday, a male broke into the shop at 1120 Eye St. and stole items, police said.

The male — who was captured on surveillance video — is described as 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, with a mustache and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white shorts under light blue jeans, tan boots and gray work gloves.

His race and an estimate of his age are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.