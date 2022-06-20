BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s detentions deputy accused of bringing methamphetamine to jail has been charged with three misdemeanors.

Elizabeth Fernandez, a 21-year veteran, was formally arraigned Monday on charges of being under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Superior Court records. Her next hearing is Aug. 12.

Sheriff’s officials said Fernandez’s job duties at Lerdo Jail did not involve her being armed at the time of her arrest.

On May 31, Fernandez was in the middle of her shift when arrested, officials said.

During a press conference June 1, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said investigators were going over her records and previous drug testing to see if signs of abuse were missed. He said it was unclear whether the drugs were for her or an inmate.

“You think you know employees,” Youngblood said. “You think you know people, but obviously there was a side to this employee that others didn’t know or didn’t say, we don’t know yet.”