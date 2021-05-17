Detentions deputy at Lerdo Jail arrested for allegedly having sex with multiple inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A detentions deputy at the Lerdo Justice Facility was arrested today on suspicion of having sex with multiple inmates.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said its Professional Standards Unit has spent the past few months investigating claims made against Detentions Deputy Brandon Lawrence after a female inmate reported on Feb. 3 that her cellmate was having sex with Lawrence in the facility.

The department said Lawrence had been employed with KCSO since 2019.

Several inmate interviews and a review of facility video provided evidence that the allegations were possibly true, KCSO said. On Feb. 5, Lawrence was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

KCSO said an extensive investigation confirmed Lawrence had inappropriate sexual relationships with four female inmates between October 2020 and January 2021. Three of the four victims are cooperating with the investigation, the department said.

On April 21, KCSO said Lawrence resigned and is no longer employed at the department.

On May 13, KCSO said the Kern County District Attorney’s Office completed a review of the criminal complaint submitted by the Professional Standards Unit. The DA issued a $40,000 warrant for Lawrence for three counts of sexual activity with an inmate and one count of attempted Sexual Activity with an Inmate.

Lawrence was taken into custody earlier today and booked into the Kern County Jail, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.