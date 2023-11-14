BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A detentions deputy has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm and possessing steroids, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call to respond to an incident on Sunny Meadow Drive in Oildale on Monday, Nov.13, around 10:40 p.m. The caller reported an individual brandishing a firearm.

Upon arrival, deputies say they identified the suspect as Steve Hunt, a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Upon investigation, Hunt was arrested and a search warrant was subsequently executed at his residence, which resulted in the confiscation of two handguns, two shotguns and suspected steroids.

Hunt was arrested for making criminal threats, brandishing a firearm and possession of steroids, according to KCSO. Hunt was not listed to be in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.