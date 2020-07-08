Detectives looking to speak with witnesses of deadly east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple witnesses left the area of a deadly shooting in east Bakersfield on Wednesday and detectives are trying to identify and speak with them.

Andrew Anaya, 44, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 700 block of Bernard Street, according to sheriff’s officials. He died at the scene.

Detectives learned numerous eyewitnesses left before law enforcement arrived, officials said. They’re trying to locate them.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.