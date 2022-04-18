LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement is investigating the killing of a man in Lamont Monday morning.

At 10:30 a.m. deputies responded to a call about an assault that had occurred. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from head trauma, according to officials. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.