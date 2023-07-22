DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that left a person dead in Delano on Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

According to TCSO, deputies from the Pixley Substation responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim around 1 a.m. on the 200 block of Road 148 in Delano.

TCSO said deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and found the victim dead. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact TCSO at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through the TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.