BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield and Fresno police arrested a man who allegedly pandered a juvenile across the state of California.

Keenan Riley, 25, was arrested on July 26 on suspicion of human trafficking a minor and pandering, according to police.

Riley is currently being held in Kern County Jail.

Police say the juvenile was reunited with her family. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with tips is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.