Details released regarding shooting that injured 3 in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men wearing masks and occupying a red Kia Soul are believed responsible for a shooting that wounded three people Thursday in southeast Bakersfield, sheriff’s officials say.

The men in the car were described as Black. No additional description was released.

Two men and a woman were injured in the shooting that occurred about 11:18 a.m. The woman and one of the men had moderate to major injuries and the other man suffered minor injuries, according to sheriff’s officials. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The victims were located in the 900 block of Cannon Avenue. Deputies found spent shell casings at the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Feliz Drive, according to sheriff’s officials.

The motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.