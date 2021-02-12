Desert Star Motel owner granted bail during federal court hearing

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of the Desert Star Motel, the target of a years-long investigation focused on human trafficking and prostitution on the premises, was granted bail Friday during a hearing in federal court.

Judge Dale A. Drozd ordered Jatinbhai Bhakta released once he posts a $750,000 property bond, according to court records.

The order reverses a ruling issued last month in Bakersfield, where Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston determined Bhakta, 29, should be held without bail over concerns he posed a flight risk and because he had a prior instance of failing to appear in court on an unrelated matter.

In a motion filed seeking to revoke Thurston’s order, Bhakta’s attorney, Jared Thompson, argued Bhakta has only a single misdemeanor conviction on his record, has never been arrested on a felony charge or violent crime, and has lived his entire life in California, including the past 25 years in Bakersfield. The government failed to prove Bhakta posed a serious flight risk and there was no legal basis to detain him without bail, Thompson wrote.

“Bhakta is a United States citizen and has lived here since birth,” Thompson wrote in the document. “He has lived in Bakersfield, CA since he was approximately 5 years old. His close family, friends, and business are located here. He has a minimal and non-serious criminal history.”

Bhakta has already surrendered his passport, and upon his release must abide by a series of conditions to remain free as his case progresses.

A similar motion filed on behalf of Bhakta’s co-defendant, Roy Drees, a convicted sex offender who worked as the motel’s general manager, was unsuccessful. The two next have a hearing March 3.

Bhakta and Drees, both of who lived at the motel, have pleaded not guilty to use of a facility of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise and aiding and abetting. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The property at 516 Union Ave. has been the scene of multiple human trafficking and prostitution investigations. On Jan. 22, federal and local authorities served a search warrant where they arrested Bhakta and Drees, and encountered 15 prostitutes and three pimps.

It’s alleged Bhakta charged exorbitant daily rates for pimps to use his rooms to prostitute women or, in some cases, minors. Authorities say he knew about and profited from the rampant prostitution occurring on his property.