Desert Star Motel owner, general manager face federal charges in human trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some were underage girls brought to the motel to sell their bodies, their faces marked with tattoos identifying the pimp they belonged to. One woman’s child was kidnapped by her pimp to force her to continue prostituting herself. Girls were given Ecstasy to “keep them moving” and ordered not to take a break until they made a certain amount of cash for the night.

One pimp, angry at a girl for not earning enough money, sexually assaulted the 17-year-old.

This was life at the Desert Star Motel, investigators say, the target of a years-long investigation where multiple victims of human trafficking and brutal abuse were found.

On Friday, the motel’s owner, Jatinbhai Bhakta, 29, was arrested on charges of using the South Union Avenue establishment for sex trafficking, including the sex trafficking of minors. Authorities also arrested Roy Gene Drees, 45, employed as the motel’s general manager and handyman. Drees is a registered sex offender.

Both men are due in federal court this afternoon. Both acknowledged prostitution occurred regularly at the motel, according to the criminal complaint filed last week.

Bhakta charged pimps to use his motel’s rooms to prostitute girls, according to the criminal complaint. There was little doubt as to what the motel was used for to those who drove by the premises, the document says.

“Depending on the time of day, it is not unusual to see most, if not all, of the rooms’ doors wide open with suspected prostitutes in lingerie standing outside, waving to drivers and approaching their vehicles,” investigators wrote in the complaint. “Prospective customers will park directly in

front of the room of the prostitute they choose, at which time the prostitute will either direct them

into the room immediately or meet the customer outside to arrange a deal.”

Of the couple dozen rooms available for rent, most are used by prostitutes, the document says.

Bhakta, who purchased the motel in 2015, would tell the girls the rules, according to the complaint. If they got into a fight, he would kick them out for three months. If clients or pimps beat them, he would do nothing as that was “part of the game.”

Investigators built their case with arrests of pimps and prostitutes at the motel over the years. Search warrants executed on cellphones and social media accounts also provided details. Plainclothes detectives posing as “johns’ were offered sex acts at the motel in exchange for money.

One pimp on Facebook called the Desert Star Motel a “Blade,” a term used by pimps to refer to an area where prostitution is rampant, according to the complaint.

Bhakta’s phone records showed 249 numbers associated with 29,977 posted advertisements for commercial sex, contact numbers for potential customers to use to schedule meetings with a pictured prostitute, according to the filing. These numbers were for ads showing prostitutes available in multiple areas, including Bakersfield.

Investigators in 2019 installed cameras near the property to conduct surveillance on the motel. The cameras showed women dropped off at the motel by men who then left, sometimes returning later to drop off food, the complaint says.

The women would occupy the rooms for several days at a time.

“If a vehicle paused in front of a particular female or room, the female would approach the vehicle and speak with the driver through the vehicle window,” the complaint says. “Often, they could be seen pointing to their rooms. The customer’s vehicle would then park, and a male would subsequently exit his vehicle and walk into the room. Ten to fifteen minutes later, the male would exit the room, get back into his vehicle, and then drive away without returning.”

The document says that pattern was repeated three to four times per hour, per woman. There was no attempt to disguise what was going on.

“During a busy period, the parking lot would be crowded with provocatively dressed prostitutes, pimps, and customers, freely moving around the parking lot and rooms,” according to the complaint.