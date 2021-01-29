Desert Star Motel defendants plead not guilty, ordered held without bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner and general manager of the Desert Star Motel, which authorities say for years was the site of rampant prostitution and human trafficking, pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court and were ordered held without bail.

Jatinbhai Bhakta, 29, the motel’s owner, and general manager Roy Drees, 45, each pleaded not guilty to use of a facility of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise and aiding and abetting. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Attorney Jared Thompson, representing Bhakta, said bail should be set for his client as he has no history of violence and there is no evidence to support the prosecutors’ assertion that Bhakta poses a danger to the community. He said incidents alluded to by the Attorney General’s office that occurred at the motel were reported to law enforcement by alleged prostitutes who had motives of self-interest to protect themselves from their own possible crimes.

Drees’ attorney, Charles Lee, said his client had a third party who could help take care of him while out of custody. Lee said Drees’ repeated failures to register as a sex offender were due to him being homeless and unaware of changes to the law.

Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston sided with the Attorney General’s office in ordering both men held without bail. She said she was concerned Bhakta posed a flight risk as he has contacts overseas, and has a prior instance of failing to appear in court.

Thurston said she might buy Drees’ argument that he was unaware of registering requirements if he had failed to register just once. But he had multiple failures, and records show he was not homeless when some occurred. The judge also expressed concern over Drees’ status as a sex offender given some of the alleged victims at the motel were underage.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled Wednesday.

Bhakta bought the motel at 516 S. Union Ave. in 2015, and both he and Drees lived there. Since that time, Bakersfield police have made numerous prostitution and human trafficking arrests at the property, authorities said.

A years-long investigation involving both local and federal agencies culminated with a search warrant served at the motel Jan. 22. Fifteen prostitutes and three pimps were encountered, and Bhakta and Drees taken into custody.