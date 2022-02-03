Desert Star human trafficking case postponed to May

Bakersfield police and federal authorities were conducting an operation on Jan. 22, 2021 related to a human trafficking and prostitution investigation at the Desert Star Motel on South Union Avenue,

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men arrested in connection with human trafficking at the now-closed Desert Star Motel had a hearing in their case postponed to May.

Jatinbhai Bhakta, the Union Avenue motel’s former owner, and Roy Gene Drees, its general manager and handyman, were scheduled for a status conference Wednesday but attorneys on both sides agreed to postpone the hearing to May 4 in U.S. District Court in Fresno. Defense attorneys requested more time to consult with clients, review evidence, conduct additional investigation and discuss possible resolutions, according to a court filing.

Additionally, there were public health concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be difficult to avoid personal contact should the hearing proceed,” the Jan. 21. filing says. “For these reasons, the court has encouraged the parties to enter this stipulation.”

Bhakta and Drees were arrested in January 2021 following a years-long investigation in which authorities said multiple victims of human trafficking were found. Both men acknowledged prostitution regularly occurred at the motel, according to the criminal complaint.

Bhakta charged pimps to use his motel’s rooms to prostitute girls, the complaint says. He purchased the motel in 2015.

It’s alleged Bhakta would tell the girls the rules and kick them out for three months if they got in a fight, according to the complaint. If clients or pimps beat them he would do nothing as that was “part of the game,” the complaint says.

There were 249 numbers associated with 29,977 posted advertisements for commercial sex found on Bhakta’s phone, the filing said. These were numbers for potential customers to use to schedule meetings with a pictured prostitute, authorities said.

Investigators in 2019 installed cameras near the property. They viewed suspected prostitutes in lingerie standing outside motel rooms, waving to drivers and approaching vehicles, according to the complaint. Some prostitutes were underage.

Multiple instances of abuse against prostitutes were also investigated.