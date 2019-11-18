Deputy pleads not guilty to three felonies in connection with alleged sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting a woman to whom he offered a ride pleaded not guilty Monday to three felony charges.

Michael Everett Clark, 31, is out of custody and stood next to his attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, as a Superior Court judge scheduled his next court date for Jan. 15. He’s charged with sexual battery, assault by public officer and false imprisonment with violence.

Clark has been on administrative leave since his arrest Oct. 18.

The alleged victim told investigators she was walking home from her job in Rosamond when Clark offered her a ride home in his patrol vehicle. When they arrived at her residence, she said, Clark kissed and fondled her against her will for 20 minutes.

She said he also exposed himself.

The woman told investigators she felt she was not allowed to leave the patrol vehicle. Clark eventually permitted her to go, she said.

Someone from the woman’s job contacted the Sheriff’s Office after Clark showed up on multiple occasions while on duty to ask the woman if she wanted to hang out or go out for drinks, according to sheriff’s officials. Investigators found evidence including inappropriate texts sent by Clark, officials said.

Clark has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for 2 1/2 years and assigned to the Rosamond substation since November 2018.