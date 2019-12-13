Deputy charged with sexual battery allegedly made inappropriate comments to multiple women, including co-worker: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The women employees of a business in Rosamond had a name for the deputy who frequently came in and made inappropriate remarks to them.

They referred to Deputy Michael Clark as the “creepy cop,” according to court documents that became available Friday.

Clark, 31, is charged with sexual battery, assault by a public officer and false imprisonment with violence for allegedly forcing himself on one of those women after giving her a ride home.

The court documents indicate Clark has a history of inappropriate behavior around women, including remarks he made to a woman he worked with at the downtown jail and later at the Rosamond substation.

That woman told investigators Clark would go into explicit detail regarding the sex acts he wanted to perform with her, according to the documents. She said Clark made her feel uncomfortable and would stare at her for long periods of time.

She said Clark once asked her how old she was and if she had any children, the woman told investigators. She told him she didn’t have children.

Clark responded, “Your eggs are going to dry up, you need to have kids,” the woman told investigators. She said Clark also said, “Let’s make babies.”

The woman said Clark only spoke to her inappropriately when they were alone, according to the documents.

The alleged sexual battery occurred Aug. 24 after Clark offered a ride to a woman who was walking home from work, investigators said. He was on duty at the time and in uniform.

According to the documents, Clark began making inappropriate comments to the woman from the moment she got in the car. Noticing she was on Snapchat, he asked her to add him as a friend so they could “sext,” the documents say.

The woman said she laughed off the comment because it made her uncomfortable. But Clark’s unseemly behavior continued, she said.

After parking in her driveway, Clark asked if he could come inside, the documents say. She told him no because her mother and brother were inside.

Clark then asked her to sneak him in through a window, according to the documents.

The woman told investigators Clark forced himself on her, kissing and groping her. She said he unbuttoned his pants and exposed himself, and asked her to perform sex acts on him. She refused.

She told detectives she kept telling Clark she would call him later in the hope that he would allow her to get out of the car. He eventually let her leave.

After the incident, Clark kept showing up at her workplace, the woman told investigators. She said she would hide in the break room until he left.

In a pretext conversation set up by investigators, Clark admitted to touching the woman against her will.

At one point in the conversation, the documents say, Clark said, “Um, well I just, like I said, I shouldn’t have kept going after you told me no, but, I mean, that was my fault, like the, it was very, very wrong of me to keep doing that after you told me no.”

The woman said in the pretext conversation she thought something bad would happen.

The documents say Clark responded, “No, nothing bad would have happened to you. Like, I’m not. I mean I, I understand what you’re saying, because you think, you see a uniform and you think power and you think I can do things to you, but like um, I wouldn’t. You know?”

On Oct. 18, the woman settled a claim she filed against the Sheriff’s Office in connection with Clark’s behavior for $25,000, according to county records.

Interviewed by detectives, other women at the place where the alleged assault victim works said Clark made inappropriate comments.

One woman told investigators Clark asked for her number. She said she had a boyfriend, and Clark told her “he was in a relationship, too, and didn’t care,” according to the documents.

He continued to press her for her number. She told him to leave his instead. Clark said he knew she wasn’t going to call, but to “call if you want to have fun,” the documents say.

Clark is next due in court Jan. 15.