Deputy charged with sexual assault admitted to touching woman against her will: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy admitted to touching a woman against her will after offering her a ride home, according to a court filing.

Deputy Michael Everett Clark said in text messages and a phone call he inappropriately touched the woman and forced her to touch him, according to a probable cause declaration filed in Superior Court.

He apologized, admitted what he did was wrong and said he “violated” her consent, according to the declaration.

Clark has been on administrative leave since his Oct. 18 arrest. He pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of sexual battery, assault by a public officer and false imprisonment with violence.

The incident occurred Sept. 24 in Rosamond after Clark, 31, offered a ride to the woman, who was walking home from work, investigators said. He was on duty at the time and in uniform.

When they arrived at the woman’s residence, Clark forced himself on her, she told investigators. She said she felt like she couldn’t say no or leave the vehicle. Clark eventually allowed her to leave, she said.

An investigation began after a co-worker of the woman reported Clark had repeatedly shown up at their workplace while on duty to ask the woman if she wanted to hang out or have drinks with him, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators had the woman send Clark a text message and call him confronting him about his actions, and he admitted to the assault, according to the declaration.

He’s next due in court Jan. 15.