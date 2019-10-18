Deputy arrested on kidnapping, false imprisonment and sexual assault charges

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and sexual battery after a woman reported he offered her a ride then forced himself on her.

The woman said Deputy Michael Clark sexually assaulted her the evening of Aug. 24 after giving her a ride, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She said she sat in the front seat of Clark’s vehicle, and when they arrived at her residence he kissed and fondled her for 20 minutes against her will, according to the release. She said she felt she was not allowed to leave the patrol vehicle.

During the next few days, Clark messaged her on social media asking her to meet him, the release says, and he showed up at her job asking her if she wanted to “hang out” or go out for drinks.