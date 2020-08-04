Deputies seize hundreds of marijuana plants during homicide investigation in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives seized hundreds of marijuana plants during a homicide investigation where they found several marijuana grows on nearby properties.

The plants were seized after a 38-year-old man was found shot in a truck Sunday morning in the area of 260th Street West and Gaskell Road, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives noticed the marijuana grows, and narcotics detectives were called to the area to seize them, officials said. No arrests have been made either in the homicide or drug investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.