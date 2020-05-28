Deputies seize guns, drugs and illegal gaming machines at internet casino in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A search warrant served at an illegally operating internet casino turned up guns, methamphetamine and illegal gaming machines, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies on Wednesday served the warrant at the casino in the area of North Chester Avenue and Manor Street and detained 16 people. They found a stolen vehicle, a stolen .357-caliber revolver, a .40-caliber handgun, 1 1/2 ounces of meth and five illegal gaming machines, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jose Gonzalez, 51, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of stolen property, according to sheriff’s officials. Charges will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office for others found inside the business.