BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drugs, weapons and stolen property including a handgun and a vehicle, were seized from a Wasco home Friday following a traffic stop, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies pulled over a vehicle, allegedly driven by Martin Fernandez, 39, of Wasco on Friday at around 6:30 p.m. near North Palm and Grover avenues. Deputies then served a search warrant at his home on Rose Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found:

A stolen vehicle

a loaded 9 mm handgun without a serial number

a shotgun

three rifles

About 109 grams of methamphetamine

Signs of drug sales

More than $3,000 is cash

high-capacity magazines

ballistic vests

More than 1,000 rounds of live ammunition in various calibers

KCSO says Fernandez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on various weapons and drug possession charges.

Fernandez is due in court on March 29, according to Kern County inmate records.