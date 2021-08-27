Deputies seize drugs, gun after Wasco traffic stop

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found a loaded handgun and drugs inside a vehicle they stopped Thursday night in Wasco, according to sheriff’s officials.

Alfonso Sanchez, 36, was determined to be impaired when deputies pulled him over about 9 p.m. near Broadway Avenue and 6th Street, officials said. Cassandra Valle, 22, and a 3-year-old were passengers in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found the gun, parts to manufacture an illegal firearm, suspected methamphetamine and drug sales paraphernalia, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A warrant served at the Arvin home of Sanchez and Valle in the 1500 block of Bear Mountain Boulevard resulted in deputies finding more suspected meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Sanchez was arrested for investigation of being under the influence of a drug, felony firearms offenses, drug sales offenses, conspiracy, child endangerment and failing to stop at a crosswalk, sheriff’s officials said. Valle was arrested on suspicion of the same offenses except being under the influence and failing to stop at a crosswalk.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.