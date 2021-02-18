Deputies seize 11,000 fentanyl pills and make two arrests in drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About 11,000 fentanyl pills were seized and two people arrested following a two-week drug trafficking investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives on Thursday arrested Jesus Antonio Garcia-Gonzalez and Noel Ayon-Aragon, both 19 and from Delano, on charges including possession and transportation of drugs for sales and conspiracy, officials said. The two were taken into custody after the pills and a loaded handgun were found in a vehicle investigators stopped on Colony Street in Bakersfield.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, a search warrant was served at a residence on Norwalk Street in Delano where more pills and a large amount of cash were found, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s believed the money came from illegal drug sales, and both the pills and cash were seized.

