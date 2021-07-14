Deputies searching for 2 children allegedly abducted by mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother, who does not have custody rights.

Sheriff’s officials say Caylee Jackson, 7, and Anthony Jackson Jr., 5, were abducted by Jessica Dowell, also known as Jessica Jackson. They may be in the company of Anthony Jackson Sr. He has “Jessica” tattooed on his throat.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.