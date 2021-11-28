Deputies search for suspect in shooting that wounded 16-year-old in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old wounded Sunday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the area of Pacific Street and Orange Drive just after 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, KCSO said. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter ran from the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.